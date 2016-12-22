Lincoln County!! Listen up!! Christmas EMERGENCY!!!

Dave Morgan here:

I just got a message from a teacher at Yaquina View School who has jumped in to help some young foster kids who had to be reassigned a new foster home because their previous foster home was just stretched too thin to continue to take care of them.

Yaquina View School teacher Ana Hoschouer has set up a Go Fund Me account because her brand new (but temporary) foster daughters, age 6 and 8, are just days away from Christmas. She’s hoping the community can step forward and help out so these girls can have a normal Christmas to allieve the stress of being not in their forever home.

Here’s Teacher Ana Hoschouer plea to the community!

I’m a teacher at Yaquina View who was contacted by DHS yesterday regarding two girls in desperate need of a foster home.

This morning I got a call from the Department of Human Services. Two young girls I have worked with in the recent past have been removed from their foster home. There’s no where for them to go. In our county there’s a shortage of foster families and the state case worker begged me for help. She asked if there was anyway I could provide a temporary home for these two girls. A few days before Christmas, I knew the only option was to say “yes”. Now I’m faced with the difficult task of caring for two girls who don’t have a lot and need so much! I have love, patience, and two warm beds. I will be the stable and reliable adult they so desperately deserve. But, I know there’s more that they’ll need. Clothing, shoes, and Christmas gifts for two deserving girls is what I’m asking for this year. Please help if you can!! I’m hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Ana told me that the girls love Barbie Dolls and Disney figures. They also need reading and picture books, art supplies AND SHOES.

So please donate what you can to Ana’s Go Fund Me account that you can access by just clicking here.