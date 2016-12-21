Eat more, weight less! You’re serious!?

CHIP Participants become Healthy by Choice, Not by ChanceIntroductory Program Jan. 3 to Explain How

o you want to eat more and weigh less, drop your blood pressure and cholesterol, save your heart and save money on your food bill? If so, plan to attend an informational CHIP session the first week of January in Lincoln City to learn more about the Complete Health Improvement Program.

Presented by physicians and other volunteer staff from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, CHIP is a simple 30-day lifestyle education program that helps participants discover ways to take charge of their health with safe, simple and deliberate lifestyle choices.

The program begins with a comprehensive health screening followed by two-hour evening meetings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for five weeks. Each meeting includes discussion and videos on topics including heart disease, diet and exercise along with a delicious meal prepared by the group leaders.

A free information session will be held Monday, Jan. 3, and again on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall, 2335 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City. If you decide to sign-up, tuition is charged for the CHIP sessions, with discounts available for accompanying spouses or friends. Some individuals may qualify for a scholarship.

For complete information and to register, call 541-994-5151.

For more information about CHIP, visit chiphealth.com.