“Father”, whispered Running Bear, “Do not fear for younger son ‘Chasing Clouds. He is safe though not without demands upon him. Others seek to change him to their ways. Even to change of name to Warrior Punk. It is slander Father, against our people. His eyes have been opened. I watch Father, He comes soon.”

