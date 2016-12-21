Recreational crabbing open all along the Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announces that the ocean and bay recreational crab fishery is now open in all areas along the Oregon coast.

The 2016 Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations provide requirements for all zones. However, additional regulations may be adopted in this rule division from time to time and to the extent of any inconsistency, they supersede the 2016 Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations.

