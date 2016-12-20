Yachats: Fatal Accident at 101 @ Marine Drive

Update from Oregon State Police

Tuesday at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a single-vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash occurred on US-101 at Marine Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007, silver Chev HHR, was northbound when it crashed into a white male adult in the northbound lane of travel. The driver of the HHR was identified as Amy R. Hartz 30, from Waldport.

The deceased was identified as Travis J. Eppinghaus 37, from Waldport. Eppinghaus was wearing dark clothes and was walking in the northbound lane of travel, carrying a dog. Eppinghaus was pronounced deceased at the scene. Eppinghaus’ dog was also deceased at the scene.

Hartz stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

================== Earlier Story ====================

A man and his dog were killed Tuesday night at the intersection of Highway 101 and Marine Drive in Yachats Tuesday evening.

Reports say the man had just walked away from C&K Market and was observed to be highly intoxicated. At Highway 101 and Marine Drive the man and his dog were hit and both were killed. Exact circumstances were not immediately released.