Surviving is a good thing – Surviving well is even better

From Bill Sagona, SunshineNetworkHomes.comBuilding Earthquake Proof Shelters – Land Lifeboats

I’m writing this article to remind everyone of a very real threat that many of you already heard about. But rather than scare people we want everyone to stay calm and remain clear about what can be done to successfully deal with the looming Cascadia earthquake

The Cascadia Subduction Zone, 250 miles off the Oregon Coast, is where two of the world’s twelve continental shelves are bumping heads. These two slabs of the Earth’s surface are not slipping past each other – they’re stuck – locked together, as they have been for hundreds of years. And when that tension is released, it will trigger yet another in a long series of mega earthquakes in the 9+ richter category.

Recent scientific studies by Oregon State University and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) clearly show that this mega-fault zone breaches, on average, every 250 to 350 years. The last such earthquake occurred on January 26, 1700 which sent a tsunami clear across the Pacific Ocean and battered the Japanese coast – all recorded in Japanese historical documents.

The year 1700 to the year 2016 is 316 years which is at the outer edge of the documented intervals between these earthquakes that go well back beyond 10,000 years.

Our company, Sunshine Network, has come to grips with this real and looming threat. It has prompted us to design a brand new post-earthquake shelter we are calling the Land Life Boat or (LLB)™ And it’s very affordable. (See drawings below)

Unlike average homes, stores or office buildings, the LLB™ can survive any earthquake. The LLB™ starts out as a large steel container, but when completed it has windows, two doors, a utility kitchen including a propane stove and oven, sleeping area that sleeps 12, bathroom and plenty of freeze dried food and routine medical supplies. It also has propane for cooking and heating. On top of the LLB™ are two 1,100 gallon water tanks that gravity feeds a water purification system and then to water faucets in the living area below. It also includes a high capacity compost toilet plus many more amenities. With such a large capacity to house people, entire neighborhoods can come together and group-purchase a number of these LLB’s™ as a source of REAL post-earthquake life insurance. And they are only 8’ x 40′ – something that can easily fit within many back yards. And they contain NO formaldehyde.

After the Cascade quake it may take weeks for rescue workers to organize and get to you – many months more to rebuild roads – even longer to rebuild communities. Hopefully you, your loved ones and neighbors will not need immediate emergency treatment. But you WILL will need a safe, warm and secure place with food and room to sleep before help, in any form, can arrive from the outside world.

Sunshine Network is prepared to build these LLB’s™ in large quantities and at considerable discounts. We offer to anyone interested to acquire the LLB™ at a deeply discounted price. And we will donate 15% of remaining profits to the American Red Cross for disaster relief.

Please visit our website: SunshineNetworkHomes.com or just click here where you can get further details on this intelligent and cost effective approach to overcoming the challenges that the Cascade earthquake poses.

