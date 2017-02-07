Oregon Bottle and Can deposits are going to 10 cents April 1st (no foolin’)

After watching the percentage of bottles and cans being returned for deposits drop noticeably starting in 2012 and continuing through 2015, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which has been urged to raise the deposit per can/bottle amount for a long time, has finally decided to raise it to ten cents. So starting April 1st, returnable cans and bottles are 10-cents. No fooling. It was two years in a row that redemption rates fell below 80%, which, in the law, triggers an increase in the redemption rate.

According to the OLCC only 64.5 percent of consumers are returning their empty bottles and cans to redemption centers, lower than the 68 percent rate tallied in 2014. Here’s the precipitous slide in return rates that triggered the 10-cent refund.

2012: 70.95% Return rate

2013: 70.97% Return rate

2014: 68.26% Return rate

2015: 64.45 Return rate

With the rate going to 10-cents it’ll be interesting to see what happens to the recycling rate. It’s first major rate increase since the inception of the bottle bill in the Fall of 1972.